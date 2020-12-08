Kyiv reports 1,475 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv has confirmed 1,475 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 82,810, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

"Some 1,475 new coronavirus patients have been recorded in Kyiv in the past day. Twenty-three people have died. In total, 1,464 Kyiv residents have died from coronavirus," Klitschko wrote.

According to Klitschko, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 833 women aged 18-94 years; 40 girls aged 1-17 years; 563 men aged 18-93 years; 39 boys aged between 11 months and 17 years old. In addition, 57 health workers have fallen ill with COVID-19.

Some 557 patients have recovered in Kyiv over the course of the past day. In total, 25,767 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As reported by Ukrinform, a total of 832,758 COVID-19 cases were laboratory-confirmed in Ukraine on December 8, including 10,811 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.