ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
9806 visitors online
News Ukrainian Politics
2 692 8
Zakarpattia (144) Zelenskyi (3833) appointment (196) Regional State Administration (203) Oleksii Petrov (2) Anatoliy Poloskov (1)

Zelenskyi appoints new head of Zakarpattia region

News Censor.NET Ukrainian Politics

Zelenskyi appoints new head of Zakarpattia region

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has appointed Anatoliy Poloskov as chairman of Zakarpattia Regional State Administration.

Censor.NET reports citing decree № 555/2020.

The head of state signed the relevant decree, No.555/2020, on December 8.

During a meeting at the President’s Office, Zelenskyi wished Poloskov to do his job effectively for the benefit of the region.

Read more: Ukroboronprom will cease to operate next year - Husev

Anatoliy Poloskov, born in 1968, held various positions in the banking sector, was engaged in entrepreneurial activities. Since 2011, he has been the director of a wine-making company.

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 