Zelenskyi appoints new head of Zakarpattia region

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has appointed Anatoliy Poloskov as chairman of Zakarpattia Regional State Administration.

Censor.NET reports citing decree № 555/2020.

The head of state signed the relevant decree, No.555/2020, on December 8.

During a meeting at the President’s Office, Zelenskyi wished Poloskov to do his job effectively for the benefit of the region.

Anatoliy Poloskov, born in 1968, held various positions in the banking sector, was engaged in entrepreneurial activities. Since 2011, he has been the director of a wine-making company.