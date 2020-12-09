Ukraine reports 12,585 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 12,585 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 845,343, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 12,585 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of December 9, 2020. In particular, among them are 654 children and 682 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

He said that 276 patients died from COVID-19, 14,554 recovered and 1,281 were hospitalized in Ukraine on December 8.

Stepanov noted that 58,271 coronavirus tests, including 37,822 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 20,449 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, had been performed in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was registered in Kyiv (1,728), Odesa region (1,270), Kyiv region (943), Cherkasy region (815), and Zaporizhia region (813).

Some 10,811 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on December 7.