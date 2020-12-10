Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas nine times

Over the past day, December 9, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas nine times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The Russian occupation forces used grenade launchers of various systems and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions near Talakivka (17km north-east of Mariupol); small arms – outside Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); and an automatic mounted grenade launcher and a quadcopter drone – in the area of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk). It took the Ukrainian soldiers only a few shots from small arms to shoot down the enemy's UAV after crossing the contact line," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

No casualties among the Ukrainian defenders were reported.

In addition, our defenders revealed the fact that the enemy had built up the engineering equipment of its positions towards Ukrainian units near Vodiane and Luhanske.

The OSCE representatives were immediately informed about the insidious actions of the Russian occupation forces through the Ukrainian side of the Joint Center on Control and Coordination of the ceasefire and stabilization of the contact line (JCCC).

Today, December 10, the Russian occupation troops have violated the ceasefire agreements once by using small arms near Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk).