Ukraine reports 13,371 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 13,371 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 858,714, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 13,371 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of December 10, 2020. In particular, among them are 652 children and 580 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday.

He said that 266 patients died from COVID-19, 13,903 recovered and 2,993 were hospitalized in Ukraine on December 9.

Stepanov noted that 67,142 coronavirus tests, including 41,279 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 25,863 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, had been performed in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was registered in Kyiv (1,899), Zaporizhia region (1,060), Dnipropetrovsk region (835), Cherkasy region (721), and Kharkiv region (719).

Some 12,585 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on December 8.