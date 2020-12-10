ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11069 visitors online
News
3 135 6

Kyiv subway to continue to operate during strengthened quarantine in January

Kyiv subway to continue to operate during strengthened quarantine in January

The Kyiv subway will work during strengthened quarantine measures in January, according to Head of the municipal enterprise Kyiv Metro Viktor Brahinsky.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

"The subway will work during the quarantine of the winter holidays. However, I urge you to use public transport - both land and underground – only if necessary," he wrote on Facebook.

Brahinsky stressed that the subway carries out enhanced cleaning and disinfection of passenger areas and rolling stock, but citizens must also comply with sanitary requirements. "At the same time, it is important to follow simple rules - wear a mask and wash your hands after coming from outside. Stay at home if you have signs of the disease. Do not endanger other people!" he stressed.

Read more: Health Ministry: Highest incidence rate of COVID-19 recorded in three regions and Kyiv city

As reported, on December 9, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to strengthen quarantine measures in Ukraine. They will be in effect on January 8-24.

Brahinsky (1) Kyyiv (2031) subway company (44)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 