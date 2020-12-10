Kyiv subway to continue to operate during strengthened quarantine in January

The Kyiv subway will work during strengthened quarantine measures in January, according to Head of the municipal enterprise Kyiv Metro Viktor Brahinsky.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

"The subway will work during the quarantine of the winter holidays. However, I urge you to use public transport - both land and underground – only if necessary," he wrote on Facebook.

Brahinsky stressed that the subway carries out enhanced cleaning and disinfection of passenger areas and rolling stock, but citizens must also comply with sanitary requirements. "At the same time, it is important to follow simple rules - wear a mask and wash your hands after coming from outside. Stay at home if you have signs of the disease. Do not endanger other people!" he stressed.

As reported, on December 9, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to strengthen quarantine measures in Ukraine. They will be in effect on January 8-24.