Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas eight times

Over the past day, December 10, the Russian occupation forces violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas eight times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In the area of ​​responsibility of Ukrainian brigades near Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk) and Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol), the enemy opened fire from grenade launchers of various systems; outside Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk) – from tripod-mounted man-portable antitank gun and small arms. Ukrainian positions also came under small arms fire in the area of Starohnativka (51km south of Donetsk). Another three ceasefire violations were recorded in the suburbs of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk). Here the enemy opened fire from hand-held antitank grenade launchers," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

No casualties among the Joint Forces personnel were reported.

Read more: Delegation to TCG: Ukraine ready to continue implementing Normandy format agreements

The OSCE representatives were informed about the ceasefire violations committed by illegal armed formations through the Ukrainian side of the Joint Center on Control and Coordination of the ceasefire and stabilization of the contact line.

Today, December 11, no ceasefire violations have been recorded yet.