Kyiv reports 1,559 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv has confirmed 1,559 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 93,302, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

"Some 1,559 new coronavirus patients have been registered in Kyiv over the past day. Thirteen people have died. In total, 1,610 Kyiv residents have died from coronavirus," Klitschko wrote.

According to Klitschko, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 837 women aged 18-91 years; 46 girls aged between 1 month and 17 years; 618 men aged 18-89 years; 58 boys aged 3-17 years old. In addition, 43 health workers have fallen ill with COVID-19.

Some 646 patients have recovered in Kyiv over the course of the past day. In total, 29,550 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As reported, a total of 909,082 COVID-19 cases were laboratory confirmed in Ukraine on December 15, including 8,416 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.