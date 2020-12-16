Canada releases report on Ukraine's flight PS752 crash in Iran

Canada has released the report on the disaster of PS752 flight, which occurred near Tehran in January this year.

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

The report was prepared by Ralph Goodale, the special counsellor of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The official claimed that the government will carry on fighting for the rights of families of victims.

"In my discussions with some of the families of those who perished in these earlier Canadian disasters, it is clear they are mourning still. Their pain remains visceral. Each life was so precious. Each family has been forever wounded. As a country, we must acknowledge shortcomings in our responses to these previous tragedies and ensure vital lessons are taken to heart, especially in how we respond to the needs of victims’ families", reads the report.

Goodale claimed that the Canadian government will keep on working with the International Group for Coordination and Response so as to bring Iran to responsibility for the downing of PS752 and to find certain mechanisms of justice, demanding full reparations from Iran.

"Canada is also committed to expressing its concerns about what happened to PS752 in all appropriate international forums to reflect the angst of the families and help prevent conditions and behaviours such as those that rendered the skies over Tehran that fateful morning so very dangerous", reads the paper.

The official also said that Canada would look into all active mechanisms of domestic law and international organizations and agencies so as to remind the world of the PS752 tragedy, honour the memory of victims and make the skies safe for international civilian aircraft.

Goodale expressed support for the Canadian initiative Safer Skies, which aims to rule out any chance of such tragedies as PS752 and MH17 taking place again.

The detailed report shows the response of the Canadian government to the information about the tragedy in Tehran, asking a number of questions that the Iranian side has to answer.

The tragedy took place on the night from January 7 to 8 near the Iranian capital. Boeing 737 that belonged to Ukraine's International Airlines was downed by the anti-aircraft missile fired by the Iranian military. 176 people were aboard, including 9 crew members. None survived. 11 victims were Ukrainians; most of the passengers were citizens of Iran and Canada.