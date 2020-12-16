Rada Dismisses Bessarab As Veteran Affairs Minister

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has dismissed Serhii Bessarab as the minister for veterans affairs.

As reported by Censor.NET.

A total of 251 parliamentary members backed the respective decision when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision.

Bessarab himself was absent at the parliamentary meeting.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Deputy Chairperson of the Servant of the People party, Oleksandr Korniyenko, said that the Verkhovna Rada intends to consider five candidacies for the posts of ministers on December 17-18.