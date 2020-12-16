Kyiv reports 1,858 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv has confirmed 1,858 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 95,160, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 1,858 new coronavirus patients have been registered in Kyiv over the past day. Twenty-one people have died. In total, 1,631 Kyiv residents have died from coronavirus," Klitschko said at a briefing.

According to Klitschko, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 1,001 women aged 18-91 years; 71 girls aged between 12 days and 17 years; 716 men aged 18-94 years; 70 boys aged between 2 months and 17 years old. In addition, 70 health workers have fallen ill with COVID-19.

Read more: Over 3,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations recorded in Ukraine in past day

Some 347 patients have recovered in Kyiv over the course of the past day. In total, 29,897 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

On December 16, a total of 919,704 COVID-19 cases were laboratory-confirmed in Ukraine, including 10,622 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.