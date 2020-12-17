Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas three times

Over the past day, December 16, the Russian occupation forces violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas three times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In the area of ​​responsibility of the operational and tactical group ‘East’, two attacks were recorded near Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area. Here the enemy opened fire from grenade machine guns, anti-tank grenade launchers and hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers. In the area of ​​responsibility of the operational and tactical group ‘North’, a ceasefire violation was recorded near the village of Shumy (41km north of Donetsk). Invaders fired grenade machine guns and hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

The Joint Forces personnel sustained no casualties.

Today, December 17, one ceasefire violation has been recorded in the JFO area. The occupiers fired 82mm mortar, under-barrel grenade launcher and hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher near Vodiane.