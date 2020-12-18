Kyiv reports 1,658 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv has confirmed 1,658 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 98,330, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 1,658 new coronavirus patients have been registered in Kyiv over the past day. 17 people have died. In total, 1,679 Kyiv residents have died from coronavirus," he said at a briefing.

According to Klitschko, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 895 women aged 18-92 years; 53 girls aged between 4 months and 17 years; 657 men aged 18-100 years; 53 boys aged between 5 months and 17 years old. In addition, 66 health workers have fallen ill with COVID-19.

Some 442 patients have recovered in Kyiv over the course of the past day. In total, 31,215 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

On December 18, a total of 944,381 COVID-19 cases were laboratory-confirmed in Ukraine, including 12,630 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.