Tatarov denies info on issuance of sanction for his detention

Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Oleh Tatarov said that the information about the issuance of a sanction for his detention is false.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

"Information about the alleged sanctioning of my detention is a lie. Nobody gave such sanctions to anyone," Tatarov wrote on the Telegram channel on Friday.

As reported, earlier on Friday, the NABU detectives reported suspicion to the deputy head of the President's Office of Ukraine, who is accused of providing unlawful benefits by a group of persons to ensure the issuance of an inaccurate written opinion of a forensic expert (Part 3 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) as part of the investigation of the guard of Ukraine.

