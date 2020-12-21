Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas nine times

Over the past day, December 20, nine ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group ‘East’, the enemy fired a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher near Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area, small arms – outside Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol), hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and small arms – in the area of Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk), grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms – in the suburbs of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

Ukrainian troops sustained no casualties.

In the area of Kamyanka (62km south of Donetsk), Russian armed formations fired tripod-mounted man-portable antitank gun to destroy an agricultural tractor, wounding one of tractor drivers.

The servicepersons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine opened fire in response to numerous and aimed enemy attacks.

Today, December 21, no ceasefire violations have been recorded. The ceasefire is observed along the entire contact line.