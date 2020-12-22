Kyiv reports 1,159 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv has confirmed 1,159 new coronavirus cases in the past day, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

"Some 1,159 new coronavirus patients have been registered in Kyiv over the past day. Twenty-six people have died over the past day. In total, 1,749 Kyiv residents have died from coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kyiv has reached 102,282," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Klitschko, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 644 women aged 18-88 years; 12 girls aged between 5 months and 17 years; 424 men aged 18-90 years; 52 boys aged between 2 months and 16 years old. In addition, 36 health workers have fallen ill with COVID-19.

Some 1,242 patients have recovered in Kyiv over the course of the past day. In total, 33,981 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.