Ukraine reports 8,513 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 8,513 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 979,506, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 8,513 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of December 22, 2020. In particular, among them are 415 children and 368 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

He said that 232 patients died from COVID-19, 14,020 recovered and 1,318 were hospitalized in Ukraine on December 21.

Stepanov noted that 46,696 coronavirus tests, including 26,341 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 20,355 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, had been performed in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was registered in Kyiv (1,159), Dnipropetrovsk region (992), Odesa region (914), Zaporizhia region (665), and Kyiv region (559).

Some 6,545 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on December 20.