President establishes special council to promote small business development

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi established the Council for Promoting Small Business Development and approved its regulations.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The relevant decree, No.582/2020, was published on the website of the head of state.

According to the document, the Council was established "in order to promote constructive cooperation between public authorities and small businesses, their public associations."

President Zelenskyi appointed Deputy Head of the President’s Office Yulia Svyrydenko as chairperson of the Council, who must submit proposals on the composition of the Council within five days.

The president’s press service also informed that the Council had already held the first meeting. During the meeting, Head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak called on the participants to organize the work of the body, consider proposals and prepare decisions on solving problematic issues of small business as soon as possible.

According to Yermak, these proposals will be submitted to the National Reform Council.