Ukraine reports 10,136 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 10,136 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 989,642, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 10,136 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of December 23, 2020. In particular, among them are 537 children and 422 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

He said that 275 patients died from COVID-19, 15,372 recovered and 2,979 were hospitalized in Ukraine on December 22.

Stepanov noted that 61,445 coronavirus tests, including 41,219 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 20,226 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, had been performed in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was registered in Kyiv (1,381), Zaporizhia region (887), Kyiv region (809), Odesa region (792), and Kharkiv region (591).

Read more: Ukraine not to ban travel from UK

Some 8,513 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on December 21.