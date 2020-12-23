Zelenskyi leads rating of trust among Ukrainian politicians

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi leads the rating of trust among Ukrainian politicians, with 41% of respondents who trust him and 56% who do not trust him, according to an opinion poll conducted by the Rating sociological group.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Some 30% of respondents said they trusted Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, and 58% said they did not trust him. Some 29% trust former Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman and 61% do not trust him. Some 27% trust Verkhovna Rada Chairman Dmytro Razumkov, 30% do not trust him, and 27% do not know him.

Only 16% trust incumbent Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, a quarter of respondents do not know him, and more than half do not trust him.

Some 25% trust Batkivshchyna party leader Yulia Tymoshenko and 73% do not trust her. Some 24% of respondents trust co-chair of the Opposition Platform – For Life party Yuriy Boiko, 55% do not trust him, and 17% do not know him.

Some 23% of respondents trust former Ukrainian President and European Solidarity party leader Petro Poroshenko, and 74% do not trust him.

Some 19% trust Viktor Medvedchuk, chairman of the political council of the Opposition Platform – For Life party, 66% do not trust him, and 12% do not know him.

Some 32% of respondents are satisfied with Zelenskyi's activity, and 65% are dissatisfied. Some 30% approve of the way Razumkov is doing his job, 51% disapprove, and 19% could not answer. Some 16% are satisfied with the activities of the prime minister, 65% are dissatisfied, and 18% could not answer.

The poll also showed that 58% of respondents do not support the idea of the president's resignation and the holding of early presidential elections and 39% support it. On the other hand, the idea of dissolving parliament and holding early parliamentary elections is supported by 58% and not supported by 39%. Some 60% of respondents support the idea of the government's resignation, and 35% do not support it.

The opinion poll was conducted on December 16-20 among residents of Ukraine over the age of 18 in all regions, except for the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas. A total of 2,000 respondents were interviewed. The poll's margin of error does not exceed 2.2%.