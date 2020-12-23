Zelenskyi invites President of Azerbaijan to Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi congratulated President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his birthday and invited him to visit Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports citing Azertac.

"I am very pleased to emphasize that the Republic of Azerbaijan has established itself as a regional leader and our bilateral relations have risen to the level of strategic partnership during your presidency. I am confident that we are interested in further deepening of Ukraine-Azerbaijan relations on the basis of friendship and mutual understanding," reads the official greeting of the Ukrainian leader, the text of which was published by Azertac news agency.

According to Zelenskyi, Ukraine will continue to strongly support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within the internationally recognized borders.

"I would be glad to see you in Kyiv on an official visit at the first opportunity to continue our personal dialogue on a wide range of topical issues between Ukraine and Azerbaijan," the President of Ukraine noted.

As reported, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Ukraine Elmira Akhundova stated that both countries support each other's territorial integrity, including in international organizations, and full political understanding between the countries is a solid foundation for the development of economic and transport cooperation and increase in investment.