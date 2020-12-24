Kyiv reports 1,377 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv has confirmed 1,377 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 105,040, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

"In Kyiv, the number of patients is not decreasing. Some 1,377 new coronavirus patients have been registered over the past day. Twenty-three patients have died. In total, 1,802 lethal cases from the coronavirus have been confirmed in the capital since the start of the pandemic," he wrote.

According to Klitschko, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 796 women aged 18-87 years; 29 girls aged 2-17 years; 530 men aged 18-95 years; 22 boys aged between 10 months and 17 years old.

In addition, 36 health workers have fallen ill with COVID-19 over the past day.

At the same time, 833 patients have recovered in Kyiv over the course of the past day. In total, 35,761 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As reported by Ukrinform, a total of 1,001,132 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine as of December 24, including 11,490 new COVID-19 cases registered in the past 24 hours.