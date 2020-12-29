Ukraine reports 6,988 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 6,988 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,037,362, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 6,988 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of December 29, 2020. In particular, those who have fallen ill are 324 children and 337 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

He said that 232 deaths, 16,106 recoveries and 1,298 hospitalizations were recorded in Ukraine on December 28.

Stepanov noted that 43,585 coronavirus tests, including 25,965 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 17,620 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, had been performed in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

Read more: Ukraine not to lift January lockdown despite decline in COVID-19 cases

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was registered in Kyiv (953), Odesa region (729), Poltava region (644), Lviv region (555), and Zaporizhia region (514).

A total of 4,385 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on December 27.