Kyiv reports 953 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv has confirmed 953 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 109,008, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

"Some 953 new coronavirus patients have been registered in Kyiv over the past day. Twenty-one people have died. In total, 1,875 lethal cases from the virus have been confirmed in the capital since the start of the pandemic," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Klitschko, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 542 women aged 18-91 years; 26 girls aged between 8 months and 17 years; 350 men aged 18-87 years; 35 boys aged between 2 months and 17 years old.

Also, 31 health workers have fallen ill with COVID-19 over the past day.

At the same time, 556 patients have recovered in Kyiv over the course of the past day. In total, 38,017 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As reported, a total of 1,037,362 coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine on December 29, including 6,988 new COVID-19 cases registered in the past 24 hours.