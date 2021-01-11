Zelenskyi to hold talks with Sandu on Tue
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi will hold talks with President of Moldova Maia Sandu in Kyiv on Tuesday, January 12.
As reported by Censor.NET.
"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi will hold talks with President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu, who will be on an official visit to Ukraine on January 12," the press service of the Ukrainian President's Office reports.
Following the negotiations, the heads of state will sign a number of bilateral documents.
As reported, President of Moldova Maia Sandu will arrive on her first official visit in Kyiv on January 12, 2021.
