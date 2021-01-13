Kyiv reports 906 new COVID-19 cases

Kyiv city has recorded 906 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total number to 119,392, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 906 coronavirus patients have been registered in Kyiv over the past day. Thirteen people have died. In total, the coronavirus has claimed the lives of 2,128 Kyiv residents," Klitschko said at a briefing on January 13.

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 497 women aged 18-94 years; 19 girls aged between 1 month and 14 years; 375 men aged 18-87 years; and 15 boys aged between 1 month and 16 years.

Some 848 people have recovered in Kyiv over the course of the past day. In total, 44,828 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As of January 13, Ukraine reported 1,130,839 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 6,409 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours.