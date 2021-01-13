Ukraine reports 6,409 new coronavirus cases

A total of 6,409 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,130,839, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

"Some 6,409 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of January 13, 2021. In particular, those who have fallen ill include 187 children and 367 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

He said that 195 deaths, 14,503 recoveries and 2,564 hospitalizations were recorded in Ukraine on January 12.

Stepanov noted that 59,931 coronavirus tests, including 35,678 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 24,253 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, had been performed in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was registered in Kyiv (906), Zaporizhia region (529), Kharkiv region (521), Odesa region (513), and Poltava region (356).

A total of 5,116 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on January 11.