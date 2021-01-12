Ukraine reports 5,116 daily COVID-19 cases

A total of 5,116 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,124,430, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

"Some 5,116 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of January 12, 2021. In particular, those who have fallen ill include 131 children and 309 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday, January 12.

He said that 184 deaths, 15,951 recoveries and 1,092 hospitalizations were recorded in Ukraine on January 11.

Stepanov noted that 41,682 coronavirus tests, including 23,873 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 17,809 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, had been performed in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

Read more: Ukraine reports 4,288 daily COVID-19 cases

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was registered in Kyiv (898), Poltava region (520), Zaporizhia region (463), Odesa region (315), and Lviv region (312).

A total of 4,288 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on January 10.