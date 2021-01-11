Ukraine reports 4,288 daily COVID-19 cases

A total of 4,288 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,119,314, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook

"Some 4,288 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of January 11, 2021. In particular, those who have fallen ill include 133 children and 184 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Monday.

He said that 68 deaths, 4,819 recoveries and 1,372 hospitalizations were recorded in Ukraine on January 10.

Stepanov noted that 16,061 coronavirus tests, including 12,043 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 4,018 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, had been performed in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

Read more: Kyiv reports 1,131 new coronavirus cases

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was registered in Zaporizhia region (458), Kyiv (371), Kyiv region (365), Odesa region (312), and Mykolaiv region (293).

A total of 5,011 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on January 9.