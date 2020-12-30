Kyiv reports 1,131 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv has confirmed 1,131 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 110,139, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

"Some 1,131 new coronavirus patients have been registered in the capital over the past day. Twenty-two people have died. In total, 1,897 Kyiv residents have died from the coronavirus," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Klitschko, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 659 women aged 19-91 years; 21 girls aged 2-17 years; 414 men aged 19-89 years; 37 boys aged 1-17 years old. Also, 35 health workers have fallen ill with COVID-19 over the past day.

Some 839 patients have recovered in Kyiv over the course of the past day. In total, 38,856 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As reported, a total of 1,045,348 coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine on December 30, including 7,986 new COVID-19 cases registered in the past 24 hours.