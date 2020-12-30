Ukraine reports 7,986 daily COVID-19 cases

A total of 7,986 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,045,348, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 7,986 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of December 30, 2020. In particular, those who have fallen ill are 272 children and 453 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

He said that 243 deaths, 16,355 recoveries and 2,925 hospitalizations were recorded in Ukraine on December 29.

Stepanov noted that 52,746 coronavirus tests, including 35,504 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 17,242 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, had been performed in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was registered in Kyiv (1,131), Zaporizhia region (739), Odesa region (729), Kyiv region (623), and Dnipropetrovsk region (462).

A total of 6,988 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on December 27.