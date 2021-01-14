Kyiv reports 794 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

Kyiv city has recorded 794 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total number to 120,186, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

"Some 794 coronavirus patients have been registered in Kyiv over the past day. Thirteen people have died. In total, the coronavirus has claimed the lives of 2,141 Kyiv residents," Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel.

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 453 women aged 19-85 years; 10 girls aged 1-17 years; 325 men aged 18-85 years; and 6 boys aged 3-15 years.

Some 699 people have recovered in Kyiv over the course of the past day. In total, 45,527 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

Read more: Ukraine to manufacture Sinovac flu and COVID-19 vaccines

As of January 14, Ukraine reported 1,138,764 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 7,925 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours.