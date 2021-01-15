Invaders violate ceasefire six times, one Ukrainian soldier wounded

Over the past day, January 14, six ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas. One Ukrainian serviceman was wounded.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The armed formations of the Russian Federation fired a grenade machine gun and a heavy machine gun near Hnutove (20km north-east of Mariupol). As a result of the attack, a Ukrainian soldier sustained light shrapnel wound. The soldier was promptly taken to a medical facility, where he was provided with the necessary medical care," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

In addition, the enemy opened fire from grenade machine guns on Ukrainian troops outside Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area; grenade machine guns and small arms – in the area of Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk). Ukrainian positions near Talakivka (17km north-east of Mariupol) came under grenade launcher and small arms fire.

Ukrainian troops opened fire in response to the attacks launched by the armed formations of the Russian Federation.

The OSCE representatives were informed about all the facts of ceasefire violations through the Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC).

In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group "North", the ceasefire was observed.

Today, January 15, no ceasefire violations have been recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area.