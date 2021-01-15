Kyiv reports 896 new COVID-19 cases

Kyiv city has recorded 896 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total number to 121,082, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 896 coronavirus patients were registered in Kyiv over the past day. Twenty people died. In total, the coronavirus has claimed the lives of 2,161 Kyiv residents," Klitschko said at a briefing on January 15.

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 510 women aged 18-86 years; 7 girls aged 1-17 years; 363 men aged 18-87 years; and 15 boys aged 1-17 years.

Some 822 people have recovered in Kyiv over the course of the past day. In total, 46,349 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As of January 15, Ukraine reported 1,146,963 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 8,199 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours.