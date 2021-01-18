OSCE Chair Linde Will Visit Donbas Between January 19 And 20

Chairperson of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) / Foreign Affairs Minister of the Kingdom of Sweden, Ann Linde, will stay on an official visit in Ukraine in the period of January 19-20, and is planning to visit Donbas.

Within the framework of the visit, foreign ministers of Sweden and Ukraine, Ann Linde and Dmytro Kuleba, will hold negotiations in Kyiv to discuss the safety situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas and Crimea.

Besides, the two ministers will discuss Ukraine-Sweden relations, increase in the volumes of trade and investments, cooperation between the two countries within the international organizations.