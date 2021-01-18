Navalny's detention: Ukraine demands Russia release all political prisoners

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is concerned about the detention of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny and calls on the international community to act more decisively to condemn Russia's repressive practices.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is deeply concerned about the detention of Russian opposition politician figure Alexei Navalny. We regard the situation around Navalny as a continuation of the Kremlin's shameful practice of attacking human rights and suppressing freedom of speech," reads the Ministry’s comment.

The Ministry stressed that the Kremlin's systematic detention and politically motivated persecution of politicians and public figures, members of national minorities and journalists contradict Russia's international obligations and relevant human rights agreements to which the Russian Federation is a party.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine demands that the Russian authorities immediately release all illegally detained political prisoners, including citizens of Ukraine.

"We also call on the international community to take more decisive action to condemn the repressive practices of the Russian authorities," the Ministry added.

As reported, Navalny was detained on January 17 immediately upon arrival to Moscow from Berlin, where he was being treated and undergoing rehabilitation after he had been poisoned with Novichok nerve agent in August last year.