A rating of the best employers in Ukraine from Forbes

Forbes-Ukraine magazine together with the job search site Work.ua has presented a rating of the best employers in Ukraine. The list of 50 positions includes both Ukrainian companies and representative offices of international corporations.

As reported by Censor.NET.

To compile the rating, its authors interviewed 11 thousand people and 150 large Ukrainian companies, which formed 60% of the final assessment, as well as market experts, whose opinion influenced 20% of the assessment. Another 20% was obtained thanks to information from the open sources.

The top five of the rating includes the tobacco company JTI, the mobile operator Kyivstar, ProCreditBank, the agricultural holding Kernel and the IT company Intellias. Also among the best employers are Darnitsa pharmaceutical company, DTEK enterprises of the fuel and energy complex, Naftogaz, international giants Coca-Cola, McDonalds and Pepsi, financial institutions, media and food industry enterprises.

"Prior to compiling the rating, we turned to the heads of HR departments of 150 largest Ukrainian companies with a proposal to distribute a questionnaire among their employees. As a result, 11 thousand people were interviewed. Some praised their employers for their care during the pandemic and for the development opportunities, others criticized them for low salaries and the need to work overtime. In all the companies represented in the rating, more than half of the interviewed employees are ready to recommend their place of work to friends and relatives," the authors of the rating noted.

The editorial also states that among all the factors that formed the final assessment of companies in the rating, 25% was loyalty of employees, 20% – salary, 10% – information transparency, 5% – presence of a social package and its components, 5% – possibility of development In the company, 5% – feeling that management cares about their employees during the coronavirus crisis and 10% – other factors, such as the possibility of receiving bonuses, official registration, absence of problems with the registration of vacations and sick leaves.