Ukrainian PM instructs to prepare issue of green bonds

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has instructed to prepare the issue of green bonds.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"I ask the Ministry of Energy, together with the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry for Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture, with the participation of state-owned banks and international financial institutions, to work out the issue of the possibility of issuing green bonds," he said, opening a government meeting on Wednesday.

According to the prime minister, in this way it will be possible to pay off debts to companies generating electricity from renewable sources.

