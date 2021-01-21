Ukrainian serviceman dies in Congo. ФОТО

A serviceman of the 11th Separate Army Aviation Brigade, Senior Lieutenant Oleksandr Mulyavka, has died in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the brigade has reported.

Censor.NET reports citing their post on Facebook.

"We are deeply saddened to announce that a serviceman of the 11th Separate Army Aviation Brigade based in Kherson, Senior Lieutenant Oleksandr Ihorovych Muliavka, who was serving in the 18th separate helicopter detachment of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, tragically died on January 18, 2021," the report reads.

