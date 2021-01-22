Ukraine reports 5,348 new coronavirus cases

A total of 5,348 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,182,969, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 5,348 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of January 22, 2021. In particular, those who have fallen ill are 164 children and 225 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Friday, January 22.

He said that 163 deaths, 14,239 recoveries and 1,900 hospitalizations were recorded in Ukraine on January 21.

Stepanov said that 43,593 coronavirus tests, including 23,410 PCR tests and 20,183 ELISA tests, had been performed in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

Read more: Health Ministry plans to make agreement with another COVID-19 vaccines supplier – Stepanov

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,662 people have died and 928,969 have recovered from COVID-19 in Ukraine.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was registered in Kyiv (507), Dnipropetrovsk region (414), Lviv region (370), Zaporizhia region (350), and Kyiv region (313).

A total of 5,583 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on January 20.