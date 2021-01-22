Russia’s FSB agent detained in Kyrovohrad region. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Kyrovohrad region detained an agent of Russia’s FSB as the SBU reported.

Censor.NET reports citing SBU press service.

"The counter-intelligence officers detained a citizen of Kropyvnytsky who, on an assignment of the special service of the country-aggressor, collected and passed information about military men of one of the detachments of the Special Operation Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and representatives of the local bodies of power," the message said.

The operative employees of the special force established that the agent who is also a head of the unit of the banned communist party and he involved the close relative and another citizen of Kropyvnytsky in the illicit activity.

The law enforcers held searches at the residence place of the person of interest. As a result, the computer equipment and mobile terminals were confiscated that were used for the collection and passing of surveillance information. The detainee is served suspicion in the state treason; the choosing of the restrictive measure is being solved.

The urgent investigative actions continue under the procedural guidance of Kyrovohrad regional prosecutor’s office.

If the guilt of the man is proved; he faces the restriction of the freedom from 12 up to 15 years with confiscation of property or without it.

As we reported, during 2020, the military counterintelligence of the SBU exposed three spies, 15 enemy agents, 40 members of the illegal armed formations and prevented a number of terrorist acts at the Joint Forces Operation zone.