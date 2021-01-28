Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas ten times

Over the past day, January 27, the Russian invaders violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas ten times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group Skhid, the armed formations of the Russian Federation opened fire from 120mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine gun and small arms near Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol); tripod-mounted man-portable antitank gun, machine gun, small arms and sniping weapons – outside Bohdanivka (41km south-west of Donetsk); small arms – in the suburbs of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk) and Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk); under-barrel grenade launcher – near Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area; grenade machine gun – outside Zaitseve (62km north-east of Donetsk); tripod-mounted man-portable antitank gun – in the area of Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

The OSCE representatives were informed about the ceasefire violations through the Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC).

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported.

Today, January 28, no ceasefire violations have been recorded in the JFO area.