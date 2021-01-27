Five ceasefire violations in Donbas, Ukrainian soldier wounded

Over the past day, January 26, the Russian invaders violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas five times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group ‘North’, the armed formations of the Russian Federation opened fire from grenade machine guns, hand-held antitank grenade launcher, small arms and sniping weapons near Novooleksandrivka (65km west of Luhansk); grenade machine gun – outside Novozvanivka (70km west of Luhansk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

As a result of the aimed attack on Ukrainian positions, one serviceman of the Joint Forces received a gunshot wound. The soldier was promptly given first aid and evacuated to a medical facility.

In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group "East", the occupiers used tripod-mounted man-portable antitank gun and heavy machine gun in the area of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); sniping weapons – in the suburbs of Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk).

Ukrainian defenders opened fire in response to the enemy attacks.

The OSCE representatives were informed about the ceasefire violations through the Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC).

Today, January 27, no ceasefire violations have been recorded in the JFO area.