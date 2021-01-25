Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas five times

Over the past day, January 24, five ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The armed formations of the Russian Federation opened fire from grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms on Ukrainian positions near Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk) and Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk); hand-held antitank grenade launcher and small arms – outside Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

The OSCE representatives were informed about the ceasefire violations through the Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC).

Ukrainian troops sustained no losses.

Today, January 25, no ceasefire violations have been recorded in the JFO area.