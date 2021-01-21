Invaders violated ceasefire in Donbas twice in last day

Over the past day, January 20, two ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The armed formations of the Russian Federation opened fire from a heavy machine gun and sniping weapons on Ukrainian positions near Starohnativka (51km south of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

One Ukrainian soldier was wounded in the enemy shelling.

The OSCE representatives were informed about the ceasefire violations through the Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC).

Today, January 21, no ceasefire violations have been recorded along the contact line.