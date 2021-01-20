Invaders violated ceasefire in Donbas twice in last day

Over the past day, January 19, two ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The armed formations of the Russian Federation opened fire from grenade launchers of different systems and a heavy machine gun on Ukrainian positions near Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area; under-barrel grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms – outside Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

Ukrainian troops fired back in response to enemy attacks.

The OSCE representatives were informed about the ceasefire violations through the Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC).

Ukrainian troops sustained no casualties.

Today, January 20, no ceasefire violations have been recorded along the contact line.