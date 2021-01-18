Invaders violated ceasefire in Donbas twice in last day

Over the past day, January 17, two ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group ‘East’, Russian-occupation forces opened fire from tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns twice near Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

The OSCE representatives were informed about the ceasefire violations through the Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC).

Ukrainian troops sustained no casualties.

Today, January 18, no ceasefire violations have been recorded along the contact line.