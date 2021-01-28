ENG
Zelenskyi extends visa-free regime for British citizens

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi extended the visa-free regime for entry into Ukraine and transit through the territory of Ukraine for citizens of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland until January 30, 2022.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The relevant decree No. 28/2021 of January 28 was published on the website of the Head of State.

"To extend the visa-free regime for entry into Ukraine and transit through the territory of Ukraine for citizens of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, if the overall period of their stay does not exceed 90 days within 180-day period, until January 30, 2022," the document reads.

Previously, visa-free regime for British citizens was introduced from January 31, 2020 to January 30, 2021 in order to draft and implement the principles of partnership between Ukraine and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

