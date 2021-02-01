Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas nine times

Over the past day, January 31, the Russian invaders violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas nine times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group ‘East’, the Russian-occupation forces opened fire from 120mm mortars, tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns, grenade machine guns, under-barrel grenade launchers, heavy machine gun and small arms near Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

To adjust the fire, the occupiers used Krylo UAV which was suppressed timely by electronic warfare equipment.

The Russian armed formations used 82mm mortars to launch provocative attacks near Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol), grenade machine guns – outside Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk); small arms – in the area of Opytne (12km north-west of Donetsk); heavy machine guns and small arms – in the suburbs of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk).

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported.

Today, February 1, one ceasefire violation has been recorded in the JFO area.