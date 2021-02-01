Kyiv reports 161 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv has confirmed 161 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 128,550, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 161 new coronavirus patients have been registered in Kyiv over the past day. Five people have died. In total, 2,370 Kyiv residents have died from coronavirus," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Klitschko, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 82 women aged 18-88 years; 2 girls aged 5 and 7 years; 73 men aged 19-81 years; 4 boys aged 1-11 years old. In addition, four health workers have fallen ill with COVID-19.

Read more: COVID-19: Ukraine not to register Russian vaccine – health minister

At the same time, 764 people have recovered in Kyiv over the course of the past day. In total, 69,322 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As reported, a total of 1,221,485 coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine on February 1, including 2,030 new COVID-19 cases registered in the past 24 hours.